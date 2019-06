Jefferson City discusses zoning medical marijuana dispensaries

Jefferson City discussed zoning regulations for medical marijuana dispensaries Thursday evening.

Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 in November 2018 to legalize medicinal marijuana.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved C-2 and C-1 zoning regulations for dispensaries on Thursday. C-2 zoning is used for retail spaces such as pharmacies, liquor stores and tobacco shops. C-1 zoning includes offices, restaurants and grocery stores.

The city is following the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services zoning guidelines, which require a municipality to not zone a facility within 1,000 feet "lawfully traveled by foot" a school, day care center or church.

The commission voted unanimously to add "lawfully" into the 1,000 feet rule during Thursday's meeting.

On May 20, the City Council in Jefferson City approved regulations for cultivation, processing and testing facilities.

The City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on the commission's zoning recommendations July 15.