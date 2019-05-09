Jefferson City eyes pavement project for Country Club Drive

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A section of a busy Jefferson City road could be getting a significant renovation.

The Public Works and Planning Committee is set to discuss a plan to pave a 1-mile stretch of Country Club Drive at its Thursday morning meeting. The preliminary plan includes paving over the shoulder to create a lane reserved for pedestrian traffic.

Linda Evans has lived on Country Club Drive for over 25 years and said the idea would help ensure the safety of walkers and bikers.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea," Evans said. "(Jefferson City) should have thought of that before. It’s a very narrow road. You can’t walk in a street like that without being concerned. It’s kind of dangerous”

According to the committee's meeting packet, which you can access here, there have been complaints for years about the gravel on the shoulder brushing onto the lawns of those who live on Country Club Drive.

Britt Smith, of Jefferson City Public Works, said the plan is not costly and would be paid for by a city fund dedicated to road improvement. The fund receives $1.2 million annually, according to Smith.

“We’re trying to make it friendly for all modes of transportation. Bike, pedestrian and vehicles," Smith said. “I think it will have a good impact to that neighborhood.”