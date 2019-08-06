SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Jefferson City Fire Department discusses new schedule

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 07:03 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:58 PM CDT

JCFD shift changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City Fire Department firefighters will start new hours beginning in January.

JCFD Fire Chief Matthew Schofield presented a few small changes to the new shift schedule to the Jefferson City Council on Monday.

The goal of the new shift strategy is to balance the department's pay cycle policy with the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Schofield said transitioning from a 27 day to a 24-day work cycle and keeping the current sleep exclusion hours will help keep schedules cost neutral.

"To keep in a ratio that's consistent with  what we do now," he said. "This is important so that there isn't additional hours of overtime achieved with the same number of hours worked."

Firefighters will work 48.5 hours followed by 96 hours off with the new schedule.

Currently, Jefferson City firefighters work a five-day stretch alternating 24 hours on and off, which is then followed by a four-day break.

City leaders say the city should not see a financial impact if the new hours are approved.

For more information about the Fair Labor Standards Act, you can find it here.

