Jefferson City house fire causes more than $20,000 in damage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A home in Jefferson City had $20,000 in damage after a fire broke out at the residence in the 800 block of Washington Street.

Jefferson City fire officials responded to the call just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and when they arrived, they found a fire in a corner bedroom, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department news release. Firefighters were able to put out the fire within 10 minutes, and all residents of the home escaped without injury.

Five adults and one child were displaced because of the fire, the release said.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.