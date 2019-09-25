SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Jefferson City Housing Authority votes to ban medical marijuana

Not permitted in housing units

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 03:30 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:01 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Housing Authority voted to ban medical marijuana possession and use in all housing units on Tuesday.

Marijuana possession and use will not be allowed in any properties owned, managed or adjacent to housing authority property, according to the policy.

The JCHA said it will deny an applicant admission and remove them from waiting lists for the use of medical marijuana. Current residents who use medical marijuana, or guests use, will have their leases terminated.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the majority of the housing authority's funding, and the federal government considers marijuana a controlled substance, JCHA said tenants must abide by the federal law.

