Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair opens Monday night

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Gates open at the Jefferson City Jaycees Fairgrounds Monday at 5 p.m. for the annual Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair.

The fairgrounds open nightly at 5 p.m. through the week, expect Saturday, when gates open at 11 a.m.

Ticket prices vary depending on the day of the week. Those are broken down as follows:

Monday, July 29: $1 all ages

$1 all ages Tuesday, July 30 - Thursday , Aug. 1: $10.00

$10.00 Friday, Aug. 2 - Saturday , Aug. 3: $15.00

Tickets for ages 10 and under are free Tuesday though Saturday with the purchase of an adult ticket.

All events and entertainment are free with admission, but carnival rides are an additional fee. Ride prices and additional information can be found on the event's website.