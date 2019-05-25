Jefferson City levee breached, water threatens homes and businesses

Jefferson City Levee Breach

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Rising floodwaters threatened homes and businesses in the capital city after a levee was breached on Friday. It capped off a week that saw a devastating tornado rip through the area.

Jefferson City Public Works Director Britt Smith made the announcement as city leaders met to discuss tornado cleanup efforts and the ongoing flood concerns.

"Yesterday afternoon, water began coming over the levees in small amounts, primarily in places where we have good vegetation on the top of that levee," said Smith.

Smith said it was being monitored, but around mid-morning water was beginning to cut through the levee.

Workers began hauling asphalt millings and large rocks to slow down the leak.

"We did that for about an hour until it became clear that we were not going to be able to contain that potential breach and at about 11:30, that levee did breach," said Smith. "The water has been flowing in from that breach since that time at a fairly steady and heavy, and every increasing rate."

Some roads have already been closed in Jefferson City and Cole County.

Smith said he does not expect highways 54, 63 or 50 to close due to flooding, but he couldn't say for sure whether the water would recede anytime soon. According to data from the National Weather Service, the water level has remained steady since Friday afternoon.

"We are certainly praying that that level begins to go down," Smith said.