Jefferson City man accused of hitting toddler with van arrested on drunken driving charges

James A. Buchanan, 59, of Jefferson City -- Courtesy: Cole County Sheriff's Office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A man could face charges after he's accused of hitting a toddler with a van on Monday in Jefferson City.

James A. Buchanan, 59, of Jefferson City, was arrested on alcohol-related charges by police around 11:55 a.m.

Police said Jason C. Williams, 2, of Jefferson City, was hit by the van heading southbound in the 900 block of Monroe Street.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, Williams was taken to a hospital by personal vehicle with minor injuries to his left foot.

So far, prosecutors haven't charged with Buchanan.