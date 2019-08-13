JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Jefferson City man already convicted three times of driving while intoxicated is facing another DWI charge after a crash Monday afternoon on Highway 54.

Court documents say Bryan Dunn, 37, was driving eastbound near the 1400 block on Highway 54 West when he failed to slow down and rear-ended another vehicle.

A woman and her two children were in the other vehicle, however, court records do not cite any injuries.

Officers said Dunn was slurring his words when speaking with them about the crash and a breathalyzer test yielded a result of .348, more than three times the legal limit for driving.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:33 p.m.

Court records showed Dunn has three previous DWI convictions from December 1998, August 2001 and July 2004.

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest records showed Dunn was also arrested Saturday, and subsequently released, for allegedly boating while intoxicated.