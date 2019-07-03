SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Jefferson City man killed in car crash

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 10:13 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 10:19 PM CDT

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. - A crash in Phelps County on Tuesday afternoon killed a Jefferson City man, officials said.

According to the crash report, James Richardson, 53, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra when he crossed the center line of Highway 63 north of Rolla and traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Troopers said the Phelps County coroner pronounced Richardson dead at the scene at 12:10 p.m.

The report indicated Richardson was not wearing a seat belt. 

 

 

