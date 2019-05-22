JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City mayor Carrie Tergin announced a mandatory evacuation order for all areas of the city north of the Missouri River Wednesday.

The order will take effect at 5 p.m. and continue until lifted by Mayor Tergin or the city council. The area will be closed off to all but local traffic at 3 p.m.





The city's law enforcement will be empowered to enforce the evacuation order and anyone who does not comply with the terms will do so at their own risk, according to the proclamation.

Tergin also declared a state of emergency within the city until further notice.

Residents are urged to move to higher ground ahead of an expected major flood stage on the Missouri River in Jefferson City on Wednesday night.

The river is expected to crest in the capital city at 32.4 feet by Friday morning.

Jefferson City operational director Britt Smith said residents should heed the city's warning as the river levels continue to rise.

Jefferson City Public Works Britt Smith provides update on floods

The Jefferson City council, Cole County leaders and a representative from Gov. Mike Parson's office were briefed by engineers in a Wednesday morning meeting.