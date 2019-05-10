Jefferson City middle school backtracks on 'Stoplight Day'

Stoplight day creates parent backlash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - UPDATE: The principal of Thomas Jefferson Middle School sent an email to parents and guardians Thursday night saying he recieved multiple complaints from parents and the theme has been changed.

"I would like to reassure you that "Stoplight" day has been eliminated from the spirit day calendar for next week and has been replaced with a "Patriot Pride" day. Admittedly, our approval process for theme days of this nature has been insufficient up until now, and we are fully committed to establishing an approval process for events, letters, signs/posters, and theme days in the future. I regret that this situation has caused any frustration or discomfort for any of our students, or for you. I am confident we can improve our internal processes to ensure something like this does not happen again." Shawn Kelsch, Thomas Jefferson Middle School Principal

ORIGINAL: A Jefferson City middle school has faced backlash from parents after plans for spirit week called for a theme day focusing on relationship status.

Multiple parents expressed concerns after Thomas Jefferson Middle School announced plans to have "Stoplight Day" next Thursday. The theme calls for students who are are single to wear green, students who are in a relationship to wear red and others to wear yellow.

Jefferson City Public Schools spokeswoman Ryan Burns wrote in an email to ABC 17 News that the district has contacted the principal about the theme.

"We are in agreement that this theme day is not appropriate and understand that a new theme will be chosen for that day. The TJMS administration will also be working to establish a better approval process for instances like this in the future." Ryan Burns, Jefferson City Public Schools

In an email to a parent, middle school Principal Shawn Kelsch said students planned the day and did not get approval from administrators.

Several parents told ABC 17 News the school did not send out any information regarding the themes for the following week. Instead teachers told students about each theme. One parent said she recieved a document after her daguhter told her about the theme, and then posted it on Facebook.

A parent who saw the post, Jennifer Harper, said she disagreed with the theme.

"I don't think they should be asking middle schoolers about their dating life," Harper said. "You know I've always taught my son that school comes first."

Kelsch did not respond to a request for comment.