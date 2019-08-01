Jefferson City flooding clean up

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Department continued to clean the North Jefferson Recreation Area on Wednesday.

JJ Gates, assistant director of parks, said water has receded from the Noren River Access. Crews worked to clean the road, parking lot, ramp and trail system by the river access.

He said the main priority was getting the rentable areas, such as the outdoor shelter and indoor multi-use building, back open. Drywall, interior doors and insulation was replaced.

"A lot of those buildings were kind of meant to be flooded, so we didn't have a lot of expense there," he said.

The department is working to clean up the athletic field area, replace dead trees and focus on turf maintenance.

He said some areas may need seeding again next fall.

All Jefferson City trails are back open, Gates said.