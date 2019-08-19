Jefferson City police confirm investigation into early morning shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City police confirmed one person was in custody following an early morning shooting Monday.

Jefferson City police responded to the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street just after 2 a.m. Monday. Authorities said they are investigating the incident as a weapons offense.

Police said no one was hurt in the shooting. One car was left with bullet holes, and another car was towed away.

Police cleared the scene shortly before 4 a.m.