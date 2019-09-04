Jefferson City Police Department investigates gunfire

JCPD investigates shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Tuesday night.

It happened after 6:30 p.m. at Atchison and Broadway Streets.

A sergeant at the scene confirmed there was property damage, but no one was injured. As of right now, police said there have been no arrests.

ABC 17 News saw at least six patrol vehicles at the scene and five evidence markers. Our crews also noticed a tree with damage that appeared to be caused by a bullet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.