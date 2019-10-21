SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Jefferson City police investigate shooting on Madison Street

Police say it was not random

By:

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 10:10 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:09 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City police are investigating after a shooting early Sunday morning.

In a news release, the Jefferson City Police Department said it got several 911 calls around 3 a.m. Sunday about a shooting in the 700 block of Madison Street.

On the scene, officers reportedly found a large group of people. Officers learned a 21-year-old man had been taken to the hospital from the scene in a private vehicle.

According to police, the victim had been shot several times in the lower torso, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The victim was not cooperating with investigators and would not give any statements on his injuries.

Jefferson City police said based on an initial investigation, the shooting was not random, but they said an investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Gusty winds to start out the work week

    Gusty winds to start out the work week

Recommended Stories

Top Videos