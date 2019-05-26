Jefferson City police investigate two incidents in tornado zone

Carson Bailey

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - - The Jefferson City Police department is investigating two separate incidents from the tornado zone on Saturday.

In a news release, the department said officers in the impacted tornado area were contacted by a business owner regarding two subjects on his property around 3 p.m. on Friday.

While talking to the subjects, officers learned their motorcycles were stolen out of Kansas City. During a search of the motorcycles, officers reportedly found a stolen .40 caliber handgun, a .45 caliber handgun, numerous narcotics including marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and hypodermic needles, and tools associated with committing burglary.

Both male subjects are being held in Cole County Jail.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, officers were told of a subject rummaging through utility trucks in the 1600 Block of Jefferson Street.

When officers responded to the area, they reportedly found that several Ameren UE trucks had been broken into and were missing tools.

Carson Bailey, 38, of Jefferson City was found hiding at a local hotel and was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Bailey is also being held in the Cole County Jail.