SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Jefferson City police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

By:

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 07:27 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:54 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A crash in Jefferson City left one person dead Friday night.

In a news release, Jefferson City police said it happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 179 at Highway 50.

The motorcyclist, Bryan Bock, 53, of Lincoln died as a result of his injuries.

An investigation of the scene revealed Bock was heading northbound on state Highway 179 approaching the U.S. 50 ramps. At the same time, a tractor-trailer was making a left turn from southbound Highway 179 onto the eastbound U.S. 50 ramp, the release said.

The Jefferson City Police Department traffic unit is investigating the crash.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Gusty winds to start out the work week

    Gusty winds to start out the work week

Recommended Stories

Top Videos