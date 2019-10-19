Jefferson City police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A crash in Jefferson City left one person dead Friday night.

In a news release, Jefferson City police said it happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 179 at Highway 50.

The motorcyclist, Bryan Bock, 53, of Lincoln died as a result of his injuries.

An investigation of the scene revealed Bock was heading northbound on state Highway 179 approaching the U.S. 50 ramps. At the same time, a tractor-trailer was making a left turn from southbound Highway 179 onto the eastbound U.S. 50 ramp, the release said.

The Jefferson City Police Department traffic unit is investigating the crash.