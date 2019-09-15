Jefferson City police join National Child Passenger Safety Week enforcement

Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Police Department is taking part in the National Child Passenger Safety Week enforcement campaign.

This effort is aimed at reducing serious injuries and deaths to children involved in crashes and to increase compliance with Missouri's child safety seat laws.

Missouri law requires all children under the age of 8 to be in an appropriate child safety or booster seat. If the child is at least 80 pounds or more and at least 4 foot 9 inches tall, the child can then be placed in a properly attached and secured safety belt.

Booster seats reduce the risk of serious injury by 45 percent for children 4 to 8 years of age when compared to only using a seat belt.

Sgt. Doug Ruediger with JCPD said in a news release that continuous child safety seat and safety belt use are the single, most effective way to protect children and adults and reduce serious injuries and deaths in motor vehicle crashes.