Jefferson City police request contact from other drivers after fatal crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Anyone that was driving near the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Friday night is asked to contact Jefferson City police, according to a department statement online.

The Jefferson City Police Department posted the request on Facebook Saturday afternoon.

A man driving a motorcycle died after the crash near Highways 179 and 50 around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, according to JCPD. The other vehicle involved was a tractor trailer. For more details on the crash, click here.

Anyone that was in the area is asked to reach out to officers.

"As we continue investigating the fatality crash that occurred last evening, we are requesting that drivers that were in the area of Highway 179 and US Hwy 50 between 10:15 PM and 10:25 PM contact the department," the post said.

The phone number for the Jefferson City Police Department is 573-634-6400.