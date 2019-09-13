Jefferson City property owner applies to demolish crumbling building

JEFFERSON City, Mo. - The owner of a crumbling building in downtown Jefferson City submitted an application to the city for a permit to demolish the property.

According to the application, Neidert Properties would have 30 days to start tearing down the building located at 200 E. High St. The property owner appears to have hired Distler Construction for the project.

The building shares a wall with 202 E. High St. Engineers worked with the building owners to devise a way to demolish the neighboring building while keeping the shared wall intact.

A portion of another wall at the decaying building fell last year. Since then, the owners of both buildings have been in a legal battle over who should maintain their shared wall. Recently, a judge sided with Andy Neidert that an agreement written in 1892 absolves him of liability pertaining to the wall that joins the buildings.

Early estimates put the demolition project at about $200,000.