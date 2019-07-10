JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City Public Schools is considering buying property damaged by the May 22 tornado.

The district sent a letter outlining the idea to property owners near Jefferson City High School.

"The Jefferson City High School campus is landlocked, so while the suggestion does make sense, we recognize the sensitivity to such a proposal," said Jefferson City Public Schools COO/CFO Jason Hoffman in the letter.

Some community members reached out to JCPS to see if the district had an interest in buying properties near Jefferson City High School, said JCPS Director of Communications Ryan Burns.

The letter was meant to let property owners know the school district is interested in starting a dialogue with property owners, Burns said.

"We have not made any definitive decisions as to how much funding would be available," she said.

Burns said the district might use the land to expand activities fields or facilities.

Simonsen Ninth Grade Center was heavily damaged by the tornado.

JCPS is continuing to work with its insurance providers to figure out the next steps for Simonsen, Burns said.