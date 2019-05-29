Jefferson City Public Works picking up plant debris

JC Public Works cleaning up debris after tornado

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City Public Works is continuing to pick up debris after an EF-3 tornado tore through multiple neighborhoods last week.

Officials say the city is working to pick up the plant material such as trees. Public works hopes it can clear most of the debris by the end of this week.

Public works also will begin picking up other debris early next week. Public works operations director Britt Smith warned people to be careful of nails and other dangerous materials in that debris.

The tornado hit the city last Wednesday, carving a nearly 20-mile path that started southwest of Jefferson City. The twister largely followed Highway 54 through the city and ended in Callaway County. Thirty-two people were hurt amid winds that reached 160 mph, the National Weather Service said.