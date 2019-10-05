Jefferson City pumpkin patch opens after months of flooding

Fischer Farms Pumpkin patch

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Fischer Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze opened on schedule after months of flooding this summer.

The pumpkin patch was underwater for 52 days and was only accessible by boat, said owner Jay Fischer.

He said pumpkin planting began as soon as the water receded, which was much later in the season than usual.

"We ended up actually having some orange pumpkins and the pumpkin crop looks pretty decent," Fischer said. "I'm pretty happy about it."

Floodwaters reached about 7 feet in some areas and left behind inches of mud, debris and trash. Fischer said the flooding killed more than 640 fruit trees on the farm.

ABC 17 News reported in March when the Capitol View Levee first broke.

Fischer is on the Capitol View Drainage District board and said he's looking forward to seeing possible levee repairs begin this winter.

"We're hoping that sometime in January we'll be able to start doing some levee repairs, weather allowing," he said.

A concern for floodwaters seeping back into north Jefferson City will remain until the levee is repaired, Fischer said.

"Of course when the levee is broken, the water can just come and go as it pleases," he said. "We have no levee protection."

Fischer Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is open through Oct 31.