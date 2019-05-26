Jefferson City requests volunteers for tornado recovery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - - The Jefferson City Police Department officially requested volunteers on Saturday.

In a news release, the department said any interested volunteers are asked to report to the Volunteer Reception Center inside the Sear's wing of the Capitol Mall in Jefferson City.

The United Way of Central Missouri is coordinating the effort, and asks that potential volunteers arrive at 10 a.m. and then throughout the day until 5 p.m. The volunteer center will be open at 8 a.m.

Volunteers will get their assignments and sit through a safety training before going to work.

People should bring a valid ID, work gloves, long pants, closed-toed shoes, water, and a lunch.

"I'm just blessed to have, you know, the volunteers that came out to help my city," said Kristin Sills, whose home was damaged by the tornado. "It's going to be a long road for us to get things back to normal."

On Sunday, Legends Bank is providing lunch in the parking lot of city hall in Jefferson City for volunteers and those affected by the tornado. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m.

The United Way office at 205 Alameda Drive will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for anyone who needs assistance.

The release said those who want to help, but aren't in the area can call 211 to speak with a representative.