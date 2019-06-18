Jefferson City roads checked for damage as floodwaters recede

Jefferson City floodwaters recede

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City Public Works crews will continue checking roads for damage as the flood water recedes. Many crews spent Monday washing away mud and debris from the roads.

The city has opened nearly every road south of the Missouri River and only found minor damage to roads in this area of town, said Jefferson City Public Works Director Britt Smith.

He said extensive road damage was found north of the Missouri River at the intersection of Weymeyer Drive and Mokane Road. The damage will likely require crews to rip the road out and pour new pavement.

South Boulevard in Washington Park and Walnut Street remain underwater and closed to traffic.

Smith said crews will have to wait for flood water to go down until they can assess all potential road damage. He said it's unclear how long the repairs will take.

"I can't even put a timeline on where we're going to be but certainly over the next few months our plate is very full," Smith said.