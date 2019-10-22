JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Jefferson City school board member said he won't seek reelection in 2020.

Steve Bruce has served on the JC school board since 2014. He was up for election next year, after winning a reelection campaign in 2017.

Steve Bruce, Jefferson City school board member won't seek reelection next year.

Bruce said he's stepping down from the school board to spend more time with his family.

The school board member said he wants future members to give the school district their full attention.

"If you're going to Serve on a school board, the only way to do it is to be all-in, because our teachers and kids don't deserve any less," Bruce said.

In the announcement Monday, Bruce said he wanted school board members to consider student issues. Bruce said JC school leaders need to address improving academics and responding to disruptive behavior.

Bruce's term is up April 2020. Three school board seats are up for election next year.