Jefferson City School District begins class Tuesday

Jefferson School students start class tomorrow

Jefferson City School District students have their first day of class this Tuesday.

JC Schools spokesperson Ryan Burns said parents need to remember the new start and end times will begin Tuesday.

Elementary schools will start at 7:45 a.m. and dismiss at 2:45 p.m. High schools start at 8:40 a.m. and dismiss at 3:40 p.m. Middle schools start at 8:50 a.m. and dismiss at 3:50 p.m.

Burns said the new start and end times will shorten the school bus routes with a new tiered system.

"A single school bus will run a route for elementary schools and as soon as it finishes, it will go run middle school and high school students in a second route," Burns said.

She said the district is going back to school later in August than usual because of renovations at Jefferson City High School.

"We bumped back the start of school just to give us that extra week as a cushion, to make sure we could finish up mainly the renovations inside Jefferson City High School," she said.

Over the summer, crews renovated the current gym, cafeteria, kitchen, commons, administrative offices and Nichols shop classes inside Jefferson City High School.

Tuesday is the first day students will go to class at Capital City High School, the district's new high school. The school is slated for full project completion in late 2019. Find a link to the construction and renovation timeline for the high schools, here.

Burns said the district is rebranding itself and is no longer called Jefferson City Public Schools or JCPS. It is now called the Jefferson City School District or JC Schools.