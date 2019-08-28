Jefferson City School District holds meetings to discuss bus delays

JC Schools bus delay

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City School District is working to find out what caused major bus delays on the first day of the school year.

Ryan Burns, the director of communications for the district, said officials with First Student and Jefferson City School District started meeting at 7 a.m. Wednesday to resolve the issues.

On Tuesday, several buses were up to an hour late dropping students off after school. Many parents expressed their frustration with the situation on Facebook.

Burns said the district did find a data system issue in some buses Tuesday, but officials do not believe this was the main source of the problems. This only impacted 150 students.

The majority of buses that were late were the secondary buses that pick up middle- and high-school students.

This is the first year with a new dismissal schedule. Elementary schools dismiss at 2:45 p.m., high schools at 3:40 p.m. and middle schools dismiss at 3:50 p.m. The Southwest Early Childhood Center dismisses at 3 p.m.

According to First Student, buses were on schedule Wednesday morning.