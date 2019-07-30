SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Jefferson City Schools fires worker over file transfer

Tammy Ferry fired on Friday

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 01:53 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 09:18 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Public Schools Board decided on Friday that Tammy Ferry's employment be terminated effective immediately.

Ferry said she plans to appeal the decision by the JCPS board while concurrently fighting her ongoing civil case launched in 2017.

Ferry claimed in that lawsuit that she was the victim of retaliation as a result of her testimony in a similar case filed by her former colleague, Karen Ray.

School board members met earlier this month in order to consider charges filed against Ferry, the district's instructional technology coordinator.

LIVE PLAYBACK of an interview with Tammy Ferry and attorney Roger Brown conducted Monday can be found in the player below.

In the hearing, Ferry's attorney defended against claims she breached board policy by transferring copied school files from her professional online account to a personal folder.

The district also accused Ferry of notifying her colleague of her Feb. 1 suspension which allegedly violated the terms of her paid administrative leave.

The School Board decided on Friday that Ferry violated the board's policies regarding staff conduct, technology uses and data governance and security. 

JCPS spokeswoman Ryan Burns said the district did not have a comment on the decision.

The full termination notice can be read by following this link.

