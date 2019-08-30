Jefferson City schools report phone outage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City School District said Friday morning that its phone system was down.

The district reported on its social media accounts that phone service to most of its buildings were down a little after 10 a.m. Friday. The district encouraged anyone who needs to get in touch with the school to email lori.armour@jcschools.us and the message will be forwarded to the appropriate school.

The district did not have an estimate of when service would be restored.