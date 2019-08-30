SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Jefferson City schools report phone outage

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 10:25 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:27 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City School District said Friday morning that its phone system was down.

The district reported on its social media accounts that phone service to most of its buildings were down a little after 10 a.m. Friday. The district encouraged anyone who needs to get in touch with the school to email lori.armour@jcschools.us and the message will be forwarded to the appropriate school.

The district did not have an estimate of when service would be restored.

 

 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Afternoon showers stick around

    Afternoon showers stick around

Recommended Stories

Top Videos