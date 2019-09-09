Jefferson City schools test communication system

JCSD tests communication system

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City School District sent out a test notification using its communication system Monday morning.

The district sent out a test message to families via email, call, text and mobile app notification just after 9:15 a.m. on Monday.

The message was sent as part of JC Schools "THIS IS A TEST" day. Along with the message, schools conducted safety drills and discussed the differences between lockouts and lockdowns.

"We feel that it's keeping those kids safe, but also letting the parents know look, we're keeping your kids safe, and we want you to know what we're doing and why we're doing it," said the districts Director of Facilities Frank Underwood.

In the test message, JC Schools thanked families for their partnership as the district works to provide "accurate, effective communication in a timely manner."

Ryan Burns with JC Schools said the district wanted to get out ahead of things for the 2019 school year to make sure families are getting the alerts before they miss one for something like a snow day.