Jefferson City shelter sees increase in homelessness

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Salvation Army Shelter on Jefferson Street has seen an increased number of people seeking shelter over the past few months.

"We always see fluctuations up and down but this has been a continual string of us being busy and our beds being full," said Justin Windell, captain at the Salvation Army.

He said the shelter became busy in May after the tornado came through Jefferson City and damaged rental properties and affordable housing options.

"Those people are now displaced and are trying to find places that are low income to stay at," he said.

Windell said low cost housing options are needed for people to find permanent places to live.

Recovery efforts at Capital City Apartments are ongoing, said Housing Authority Executive Director Cynthia Quetsch on Tuesday.

She said crews have replaced roofs on seven of nine buildings.

The housing authority and insurance company are reviewing a reconstruction plan for the building that was most heavily damaged "with the intent to repair the building as quickly as possible," Quetsch said.

