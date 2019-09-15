Jefferson City shooting suspect in custody

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A man who allegedly fired multiple gunshots at a vehicle in Jefferson City is now in custody, according to the Jefferson City Police Department.

Lt. David Williams said in a statement Saturday that Arthur Phillips is being held at the Cole County jail.

Police say Phillips was seen on security camera footage shooting a gun at a car on Sept. 3 near W Atchison and Broadway Streets. He is also accused of attempting to sell fake methamphetamine.

Prosecutors charged Phillips with several crimes in early September for the alleged crimes.