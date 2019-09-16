SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Jefferson City structure fire leaves four displaced Monday morning

Authorities blame electrical issue

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 05:36 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 05:36 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -  Four people are displaced after a Jefferson City home caught fire Sunday.

Jefferson City fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Francis Street around 8 p.m.

Two adults and two teenagers living in the home were able to get out safely.

Officials said the fire started in the laundry room on the main level of the building.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was an electrical issue.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.
 

 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Sizzlin' September continues, End to heat in sight

    Sizzlin' September continues, End to heat in sight

Recommended Stories

Top Videos