Jefferson City structure fire leaves four displaced Monday morning

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Four people are displaced after a Jefferson City home caught fire Sunday.

Jefferson City fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Francis Street around 8 p.m.

Two adults and two teenagers living in the home were able to get out safely.

Officials said the fire started in the laundry room on the main level of the building.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was an electrical issue.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

