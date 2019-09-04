JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Public Works Department is looking to strengthen sidewalk maintenance rules to adhere to American with Disabilities Act guidelines.

"People are surprised that they are to maintain a good and sufficient sidewalk outside of their front door," said Jefferson City Public Works Department Director Matt Morasch.

The public works committee is working on bill language to define a hazardous sidewalk after citizens spoke against the original bill at a council meeting Aug. 16, Morasch said.

"Offset dimension of a quarter inch, which is what ADA finds as a hazardous condition," he said. "We are going back and looking at that at how we can better explain that to the community."

Morasch said the city typically sends an inspector out if it receives a complaint about a sidewalk that doesn't follow city regulation.

"Worst case scenario is the homeowner or property owner doesn't want to do those repairs," he said. "It kind of goes to the code enforcement process, like when someone doesn't mow their lawn."

The public works committee plans to meet Sept. 12 to further discuss the bill language.