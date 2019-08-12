Judge approves settlement in lawsuit over teen's death

Kenneth Suttner

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Boone County judge on Monday approved a settlement in a lawsuit against a school district over the death of a Howard County teenager.

Chip Gentry, who represents Angela Suttner, did not disclose the terms of the settlement, but said Judge Jeff Harris' approval of the settlement provides closure for the family of Kenneth Suttner and will allow them to move on after his death.

Angela Suttner had sued the Glasgow School District after her son took his own life, alleging the school did not do enough to prevent bullying. She alleged students and some employees bullied, harassed and discriminated against Kenneth Suttner for his mental and physical disabilities throughout his time in the district, driving him to suicide.

Kenneth Suttner killed himself in 2016 and family members said he was subject to bullying at school and at work. The former manager at the Dairy Queen where he worked in Fayette pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge last month and was put on probation and house arrest.

A special prosecutor initially charged the manager, Harley Branham, with manslaughter after a coroner's inquest into Suttner's death.

ABC 17 News has requested information from the school district about how much the district is paying in the settlement.