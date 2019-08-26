Judge approves settlement with CPS in child death lawsuit

Gabriella Curry's funeral is set for Saturday, Jan. 12.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Boone County judge approved a settlement on Monday between Columbia Public Schools and the family of a child who was killed in Battle High School's parking lot in January.

Columbia Public Schools will pay $125,000 in the settlement, and $41,000 of the settlement will go to Eng & Woods law firm. The other $84,000 will be split between Gabriella Curry's parents.

Gabriella, 4, was struck on Jan. 4 when Officer Andria Heese, 27, tried to park on the sidewalk so that she could watch students load onto the school buses, according to a crash report. Authorities said the child was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck by the vehicle. Gabriella was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The City of Columbia previously agreed to pay $3.4 million in May in the lawsuit. Aaron and Cheyenne Curry, the girl's parents, each received $1,115,129.88 in that settlement.