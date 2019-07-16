Judge considers bond reduction for Columbia homicide suspect

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Boone County judge delayed a court hearing after a Columbia man asked to pay less for his release before he is tried for murder.

Erick Libimbi, 20, of Columbia was charged with second degree murder and supplying drugs to a minor after a fatal shooting at The Links apartment complex in November. Alex Glay, 20, was also arrested after the incident and is accused of the same crimes.

Columbia resident Nasir Smith, 14, was among the crowd and died of a gunshot wound.

Court documents say Libimbi shot in the direction of Smith and three unnamed subjects after one person pulled out a gun during a drug deal.

Libimbi asked Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane to reduce his bond from $200,000 to $50,000.

Tawna Woods, Smith's mother, was prepared to testify against Libimbi's request in court Monday. She was not called to do so after Crane continued the hearing. Crane will grant or reject Libimbi's request on Aug. 5.

"I just don't feel that these people should be able to walk the streets free," Woods told ABC 17 News after the hearing. "(Libimbi) killed a child... (Nasir) was 14-years-old, he had a whole life ahead of him."

Libimbi's attorney, Kay Evans, wrote in the reduction request that Libimbi agreed to stay with at home with his parents for anything other than court appearances and meetings with his attorney. He is also willing to wear a GPS tracker, Evans wrote.

"I just don't understand how his lawyer can get up there and ask for house arrest on a murder charge," Woods said.

Prosecuting attorney Roger Johnson said Libimbi's trial, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 6, will likely be delayed as forensic evidence is still being processed.

Glay's trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 10.