Judge lifts order blocking CAFO law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A new law that effectively prohibits counties from passing health regulations on large animal farms is now in place after a Cole County judge's decision last week to lift a restraining order.

Judge Daniel Green set aside a temporary restraining order blocking the law last week in a case brought by the Cooper County Board of Health, private landowners and the Cedar County Commission against the Missouri Clean Water Commission, Missouri Air Conservation Commission, Gov. Mike Parson and lobbying groups representing farm interests.

The suit, filed last month, challenged a law that was set to take effect Aug. 28 which prevents counties from enacting regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations known as CAFOs that are more strict than state regulations. Some landowners who live near CAFOs cite environmental concerns in pushing for tighter regulations in places such as Cooper, Callaway and Moniteau counties.

Green had put a hold on the law taking effect until a scheduled Sept. 16 court hearing but lifted the restraining order ahead of the hearing, which was canceled, according to online court records.

The next hearing in the case is set for December.