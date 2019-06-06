JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Cole County judge has ruled in favor of a property owner whose building had a wall collapse in Jefferson City nearly a year ago.

ABC 17 News previously reported the lawsuit was filed by Neidert Properties LLC, which owns the building at 200 E. High St., over the ownership of a wall it shares with its neighbor. The two buildings have shared the wall since 202 E. High was built over 100 years ago. That wall partially collapsed suddenly last July and the city ruled in March that the property must be repaired or demolished.

According to Thursday's judgment, Carol and Ruben Wieberg, who own the building at 202, have no right to continue using the east wall of the building. It also said Neidert Properties has no duty to preserve or maintain the wall or to protect the structure at 202.

Judge Patricia Joyce ordered that Neidert Properties could proceed with demolishing its building, but must wait 15 days so that the Wiebergs can take necessary steps to protect their building from damage during demolition.

The order also said that Neidert Properties can proceed with demolition in order to comply with the city's administrative order from Jan. 15.