News

Judge says Missouri's only abortion clinic can remain open

Ruling protects clinic during court challenge

By:
  • The Associated Press

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 06:02 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 06:02 PM CDT

ST. LOUIS - A judge in St. Louis has issued another order allowing Missouri's only abortion clinic to continue operating.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer on Monday granted Planned Parenthood's request for a preliminary injunction, which extends his temporary restraining order prohibiting Missouri from allowing the St. Louis clinic's license to lapse.

Stelzer also ordered the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to decide by June 21 whether the clinic's license should be renewed. The agency declined to renew the license to provide abortions, citing concerns about patient safety.

Clinic leaders said the state's move is part of an effort by an anti-abortion administration to eliminate the procedure in Missouri.

Monday's ruling protects the clinic throughout the ongoing court challenge.
 

