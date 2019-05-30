Judge to decide future of St. Louis Planned Parenthood

Wikipedia

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A St. Louis judge is now deciding whether to grant an order that would allow Missouri's only abortion clinic to keep its abortion license past Friday.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer heard an hour of arguments on Planned Parenthood's request for a temporary restraining order that would prohibit the state from allowing the clinic's abortion license to lapse. It isn't clear when Stelzer will rule.

The Missouri health department has cited concerns about patient safety and legal violations.

Planned Parenthood says Missouri is "weaponizing" the licensing process and that it's addressed all of Missouri's concerns.

The state wants to interview five contract physicians before it will consider renewing the license. Planned Parenthood attorney Jamie Boyer told the judge the organization can't force the doctors to talk to investigators.

Assistant Attorney General John Sauer says the interview request is reasonable.