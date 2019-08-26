Judge to rule Tuesday on abortion injunction

Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A federal judge says he will issue an order Tuesday that will determine whether a Missouri law banning abortions at or after the eighth week of pregnancy takes effect this week.

U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs heard arguments Monday on a motion by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union seeking a temporary restraining order for the new law until a lawsuit against it is decided. The law is set to take effect Wednesday.

Claudia Hammerman, an attorney for the organizations, said previous abortion-related rulings have made it clear the law is unconstitutional.

Missouri Solicitor General Josh Sauer's argument centered on his contention that Planned Parenthood and the ACLU do not have standing to challenge the law.