SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Judge to rule Tuesday on abortion injunction

By:
  • The Associated Press

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 04:24 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 04:24 PM CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A federal judge says he will issue an order Tuesday that will determine whether a Missouri law banning abortions at or after the eighth week of pregnancy takes effect this week.

U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs heard arguments Monday on a motion by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union seeking a temporary restraining order for the new law until a lawsuit against it is decided. The law is set to take effect Wednesday.

Claudia Hammerman, an attorney for the organizations, said previous abortion-related rulings have made it clear the law is unconstitutional.

Missouri Solicitor General Josh Sauer's argument centered on his contention that Planned Parenthood and the ACLU do not have standing to challenge the law.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Beautiful weather continues into Wednesday

    Beautiful weather continues into Wednesday

Recommended Stories

Top Videos