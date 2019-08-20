Jury selection continues in arson trial

Previous coverage Jury selection underway in arson trial

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Jury selection in a trial against a Columbia man accused of arson and a murder conspiracy continued for the second day Tuesday.

Mehrdad Fotoohighiam faces charges of first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, but his trial this week is only on the arson charge.

Work continued to winnow down the 107-member jury pool to 12 jurors and two alternates, leading off Tuesday with questions from the defense attorney.

The 107 potential jurors were brought in for questioning Monday. By noon Monday, that number was cut in half. The prosecutor questioned the remaining jurors Monday afternoon, before they were dismissed for the evening.

The St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is handling the case while a judge from St. Louis presides over the trial.

Fotoohighiam is accused of paying an employee $500 in December 2014 to set fire to Marcia Green's home. A jury acquitted the employee, James Hall, in July 2018. Green was awarded more than $2.75 million in a civil case last September for her injuries and damage to her property.

It was not clear Tuesday morning how late jury selection would go. The trial is scheduled to continue into next week

