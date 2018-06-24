SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Kansas City woman dies after golf cart went down embankment in Camden County

Woman was reversing cart

Posted: Jun 24, 2018 05:19 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2018 05:25 AM CDT

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - A Kansas City woman died Saturday afternoon after driving a golf cart in Camden County, according to online Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m.

The report said Theresa Grist, 64, was backing up onto Flintstone Circle when the golf cart traveled off the roadway and went down a 60-foot embankment.

Grist was pronounced dead at Fitzgibbons Hospital in Marshall, Missouri.

The crash was Troop F's third fatality for June and 25th for 2018.

