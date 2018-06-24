Kansas City woman dies after golf cart went down embankment in Camden County
Woman was reversing cart
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - A Kansas City woman died Saturday afternoon after driving a golf cart in Camden County, according to online Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.
The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m.
The report said Theresa Grist, 64, was backing up onto Flintstone Circle when the golf cart traveled off the roadway and went down a 60-foot embankment.
Grist was pronounced dead at Fitzgibbons Hospital in Marshall, Missouri.
The crash was Troop F's third fatality for June and 25th for 2018.