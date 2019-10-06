Kansas police searching for two suspects after bar shooting

KANSAS CITY, Ks - Kansas City, Kansas police officers are searching for two individuals after a deadly shooting at a bar early Sunday.

The department tweeted a statement describing the incident along with pictures of the two male suspects Sunday afternoon.

Update and Request for Information pic.twitter.com/hjYnYSUIiQ — KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) October 6, 2019

According to the statement, a dispute inside of the bar Tequila KC led up to the shooting. Afterwards, police found nine people with gunshot wounds. Four of the nine were deceased inside the bar when officers arrived.

The five injured were last reported to be in stable condition, according to the department.

Two male suspects are now wanted by the department. Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.