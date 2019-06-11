Kansas woman killed in Mexico, Mo., crash

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Courtesy: Mexico Public Safety Department

MEXICO, Mo. - A Kansas woman is dead after a crash on the Highway 54 bypass in Mexico on Monday.

The Mexico Department of Public Safety said Laura Ingold, 34, of Emporia, Kansas, died at University Hospital after her vehicle hit a tractor trailer a little after 2 p.m. The crash closed the road for more than two hours.

Ingold was driving her 2000 Buick eastbound about 2.2 miles south of East Liberty Street when she crossed the centerline and hit a trailer being towed by a westbound semi-truck, police said. The truck overturned but the driver, Courtney Williams, 47, of Mansfield, Texas, had only minor injuries and refused treatment, police said.

First responders had to remove Ingold from her vehicle, and she was flown to Columbia, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. Williams had minor injuries and refused medical attention, police said.

The bypass was closed until about 4:40 p.m. and was reduced to one lane for another two hours for cleanup. The truck was carrying aluminum oxide, a chemical compound used in some manufacturing.