Courtesy: Google Maps

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - The Station House at Katfish Katy's has reopened after it was closed due to flooding, according to a social media post from the business.

The post said it reopened Friday and planned to feature music throughout the weekend.

The business noted that the lawn space is still not accessible because employees are working to reseed it over the next few weeks. The post also encouraged patrons to mind the orange construction fence.

The Station House had been closed due to flooding since the end of May.

Meanwhile, another business in Boone County is still closed due to flooding.

Cooper's Landing posted on Facebook that it would be closed this weekend but hoped to reopen by Friday July 26.