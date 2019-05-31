Keytesville family helps get people affected by floods to work

KEYTESVILLE, Mo. - The McNeal family in Keytesville noticed the floods landlocked some people in their town, which meant they couldn't go to work.

The McNeals figured they had a way to help.

Using ATVs and John Deere Gators, the family and other volunteers are shuttling people into work.

The family is allowing people to park on their farm and giving them rides to town.

Madison Byrd and Austin Byrd are riding in the John Deere Gator helping others affected by the flooding Friday.

Instead of a flooded road, some people are getting this view of a dirt road to work Friday.

Photos courtesy of Rick Hall.